Playhouse on the Square will continue professional networking events
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playhouse on the Square theatre company will host their quarterly networking event called Professionals Wine Night for young professionals.

Professionals Wine Night will be on September 1 from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Playhouse on the Square Theatre Café located on 66 South Cooper Street.

The networking event is free.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment.

This event will also provide the opportunity to learn from one another and to generate leads for attendees’ businesses and professional development.

Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups.

Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary.

Guests will receive discounted tickets to the Regional Premiere of Something Rotten! running until September 18.

The remaining Playhouse on the Square Wine Nights are scheduled for Thursdays: December 8, 2022, March 23, and June 29, 2023.

