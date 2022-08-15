Pet doctor shares important safety reminders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the hot August temperatures, pets can quickly suffer from heatstroke.

Dr. Lori Teller, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some reminders to keep your pets safe from the sizzling summer heat, including ways to quickly cool your pet down.

“it’s important that we and our pets enjoy the warm weather and fresh air, but pet owners should be aware of potential threats that excessive heat may pose, and how to avoid them,” Teller said.

She also talked about telehealth for pets and the importance of heartworm protection, especially in the south.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

