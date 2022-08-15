Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at Airways Boulevard.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crash was reported at 2:27 a.m.

All eastbound lanes were blocked but cameras show traffic is moving again.

Memphis Fire Department says while responding to the crash, a vehicle crashed into a fire truck.

We are headed to the scene to learn more information.

