Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-240
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at Airways Boulevard.
Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crash was reported at 2:27 a.m.
All eastbound lanes were blocked but cameras show traffic is moving again.
Memphis Fire Department says while responding to the crash, a vehicle crashed into a fire truck.
We are headed to the scene to learn more information.
