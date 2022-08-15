Advertise with Us
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-240

Crash on I-240 at Airways Blvd.
Crash on I-240 at Airways Blvd.(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at Airways Boulevard.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crash was reported at 2:27 a.m.

All eastbound lanes were blocked but cameras show traffic is moving again.

Memphis Fire Department says while responding to the crash, a vehicle crashed into a fire truck.

We are headed to the scene to learn more information.

