Hot today, but First Alert to a cool down and rain chances later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a break from humidity this weekend, the heat and humidity will rise back up today. It will be sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Some areas in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas are under a heat advisory, which means the heat index will be over 105 in those areas. It will be dry today, but rain chances will increase tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday with highs near 90. The highest chance for rain will come Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be less humid with highs in the 80s to near 90. However, humidity will rise back up over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.