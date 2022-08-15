Advertise with Us
Goat yoga in Overton Park

Goat yoga in Overton park
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -901Goats offers a way to rest your mind and body by being around goats.

The experience is being offered in Overton Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

The owner Lindsey Champagne explains how they got into the goat yoga business.

“We got a couple of goats, and they were a hobby thing.”

she also said, “We had 28 babies in a ten-day period of time. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?’”

She continued to explain, “So we invited some friends, family, neighbors to come out, and just put their hands on them, and help socialize them. It was just one thing after another, and we had people calling asking, “hey can we come out and just hold these baby goats, it’s great therapy.”

She said, “So I just kept saying yes, and why not, next thing you know, I’m trying to balance my day job and this.”

