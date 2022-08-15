Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court

Ferguson has appeared in court numerous times since this murder happened in January 2021.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body will be back in Shelby County court Monday.

Patric Ferguson, 29, was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

Ferguson has appeared in court numerous times since this murder happened in January 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Ferguson admitted to going to the victim’s home, abducting him at gunpoint and later killing him in the back of his squad car.

This confession came after the victim, Robert Lee Howard, was reported missing by his girlfriend on Jan. 6.

According to investigators, Howard’s family says he was dating Ferguson’s ex-girlfriend.

Ferguson also confessed to leaving Howard’s body at one location and getting help to move and dispose of his body at a different location.

He was indicted on the charges he remains behind bars for in May of last year.

A second defendant, in this case, was identified as 28-year-old Joshua Rogers.

Rogers was indicted on counts of accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

He is currently free on a $25,000

Ferguson is expected to appear before a judge at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot before train crash
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova

Latest News

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora
20-year-old charged in murder of Memphis pastor to go before judge
Crash on I-240 at Airways Blvd.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-240
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire truck crash, 3 others hospitalized
Katherine Rinehart
TBI: 95-year-old woman found in Ohio after entering unknown car