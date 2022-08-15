FedEx St. Jude Championship volunteers honor life and legacy of Will Drennan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the last day of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, hundreds of volunteers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament paid tribute to Will Drennan in their unique way.

Over 1,500 volunteers and friends of Drennan wore purple ribbon pins Sunday.

Drennan had been a volunteer for five years.

His best friend and the committee chairman for his volunteer group told Action News 5 about his life and giving spirit.

“To save the life of a child that you don’t know, if that’s not a hero. I don’t know what is,” said Standard Bearer Committee Chairman Mike Cueria.

Drennan died Tuesday after saving a six-year-child who was swept away in a drainage ditch during a heavy downpour.

Drennan jumped in, saving the child’s life and ultimately losing his own.

This weekend, FedEx St. Jude Championship volunteers wore purple ribbon pins in his honor.

“It’s crazy that this all happened this week, but in a way, I’m kind of glad it did because we were able to really celebrate him that much more,” said Will’s best friend, Matt Young.

Young says Drennan loved volunteering from day one.

“He got on the fundraising part of it and just really embraced the role of a volunteer as a standard bearer,” said Young. “He was hooked.”

Standard Bearer Committee Chairman Mike Cueria says Will volunteered on his committee for five years and was always there when needed.

Cueria and other volunteers did not hesitate to pay tribute to him.

“We got to do this,” said Cueria. “We go to honor Will. What an amazing sacrifice he did. An amazing act of heroism, and we just need to honor that in the world today. He was a member of our family.”

But the light of Drennan’s life was his son Hayden.

Young says they shared a special bond over pro-golfer Jordan Spieth.

“A couple years ago, he was in a popular group with Jordan Spieth, and that became his son’s favorite golfer, and now every time that Jordan’s on the TV, Hayden goes crazy,” said Young.

Will’s story got back to Spieth, and by chance, Hayden was able to meet him at the tournament.

It’s a moment these friends, volunteers, and family will never forget, keeping the memory of this late volunteer, father, and hero alive.

“Our friends, our family feels like we want to keep his legacy going for his son and his family,” said Young. “We want to keep on talking about Will and telling everybody how big of a hero he is.”

An online petition to change the name of Riverdale Park after Drennan is circulating on social media.

It was created just a few days ago and had almost 5,000 signatures.

