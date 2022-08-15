Elderly woman missing in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department issued a missing person alert for an elderly woman earlier Monday morning.

Mickey Popplewell, 74, walked away from her home on Rutherford Drive in the area of Getwell Road and Central Parkway.

Police says Popplewell has dementia and was last seen walking eastbound possibly wearing a white t-shirt and black leggings.

Officers are currently on scene to locate her. If you’ve seen her call 662-393-8652.

