Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Direct Relief provides emergency preparedness tips

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With devastating wildfires forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, deadly flooding, and extreme heat maxing out power grids, it is important to have an emergency evacuation plan in place.

Thomas Tighe, President & CEO of Direct Relief, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to share how the non-profit humanitarian organization is scaling up operations while urging people to prepare for these extreme situations.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot before train crash
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova

Latest News

x
Shortage of Monkeypox vaccination causes for new method of distribution
Elderly woman missing
Elderly woman missing in Southaven
Eduard Rodriguez Tabora
20-year-old charged in murder of Memphis pastor ordered to undergo mental evaluation
Direct Relief provides emergency preparedness tips