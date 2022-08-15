Partial roof collapse reported at Cummings Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools elementary school.

Memphis Police Department says the collapse was reported at Cummings Elementary School on Cummings Street around 11:57 a.m.

It happened in the school’s library area.

Three adults were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. No children were injured or in the library at the time of the collapse.

School officials say Cummings Street is blocked off due to first responders.

Parents are picking up their children at Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Memphis Fire Department is checking the structure of the building.

