Brides Across America provides free wedding dresses to first responders

wsmv free wedding dresses
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brides Across America has partnered with Wedding Belles in Clarksville to give away free wedding dresses to military, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers.

Starting today, eligible brides can visit Wedding Belles to receive their free wedding gown. The event will continue through Thursday.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country,” said founder of Brides Across America Heidi Janson.

For more information on how to qualify or to register, go to Brides Across America’s website. Brides must present proof of occupation.

