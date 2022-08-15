Blue Oval City working to attract local workers

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Work continues on the multi-million dollar project Ford is making in West Tennessee.

With Blue Oval City, Ford is working to create a narrative centered around people.

“There is a technical element to manufacturing but there’s this human element as well, and I have a passion for the human side of manufacturing.”

That quote is part of a video released Monday to tout the company’s efforts to attract local workers.

Ford is collaborating with local schools to create programs that will eventually funnel specially-trained students to Blue Oval City.

The plant is expected to create about 6,000 jobs in total.

What makes the difference is the people. West Tennessee is rich in talent and opportunity, and we are excited to work alongside local schools and organizations to foster this potential as we continue to develop #BlueOval_TN. pic.twitter.com/xCtoWRdFEM — Ford BlueOvalCity (@blueovalcity) August 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.