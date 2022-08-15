Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Blue Oval City working to attract local workers

Site work begins at Blue Oval City
Site work begins at Blue Oval City(Ford)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Work continues on the multi-million dollar project Ford is making in West Tennessee.

With Blue Oval City, Ford is working to create a narrative centered around people.

“There is a technical element to manufacturing but there’s this human element as well, and I have a passion for the human side of manufacturing.”

That quote is part of a video released Monday to tout the company’s efforts to attract local workers.

Ford is collaborating with local schools to create programs that will eventually funnel specially-trained students to Blue Oval City.

The plant is expected to create about 6,000 jobs in total.

