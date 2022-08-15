Advertise with Us
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

Dr. Yvonne Nelson
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - A well-regarded community advocate was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The Greater Memphis Chamber CEO and President Beverly Robertson said that the shooting victim who was killed near Craigmont Middle School late Saturday night was Dr. Yvonne Nelson, an advocate for the eradication of community littering and illegal dumping.

Nelson dedicated much of her work to keeping Whitehaven clean.

Memphis police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night at around 11:05 p.m, near the intersection of Covington Pike and Yale. There, officers found 60-year-old Nelson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple callers told 911 that the suspect drove from the scene in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.

Nelson was a member of the community group “My Zip,” and spoke out about the problems customers faced inside the Whitehaven Kroger in 2019, including dead insects and dirty coolers.

In 2018, Nelson organized a town hall meeting after finding out Waste Connections planned to expand its truck maintenance operations into Whitehaven neighborhoods.

Robertson offered a statement on Monday about Nelson’s death:

“Dr. Yvonne Nelson was a fierce community advocate for important assets that significantly improved underserved communities and residents. Her voice and power to galvanize residents will certainly be missed.”

The Memphis Police Department has developed a person of interest in this investigation and requested information on the female whose photo is attached.

Police are seeking information about the suspect shown.
Police are seeking information about the suspect shown.(Memphis Police Department)

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

