3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed.

The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours. It happened in the school’s library area.

Three adults were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. No children were injured or in the library at the time of the collapse.

Students were immediately evacuated. Parents are picking up their children at Metropolitan Baptist Church.

MSCS announced that Cummings students will attend school at LaRose Elementary for the rest of the week.

Interim Superintendent John Barker says all schools are checked prior to the start of the school year.

“This building was built in 1961, so it is a little bit more of an aged building,” Barker said. “What we’ll be able to do is take a look at that building structure there. It’s very very fortunate that no one was injured in a major way.”

In May, MSCS proposed a $55 million capital improvement projects budget, $33 million more than what was currently budgeted, to improve the 33 district schools that are over 50 years old.

Cummings falls into that category, but Barker says age doesn’t necessarily mean safety hazard.

Barker and Angela Whitelaw, the district’s other interim superintendent, say safety should not be an issue for parents.

“We will be assessing this particular issue and make sure that our students are safe, but that is our number 1 goal other than academic achievement, that all of our students are safe coming to school,” Whitelaw said.

Memphis Fire Department is checking the structure of the building. For now, the district says the incident is “an anomaly.”

Parents were informed shortly after the collapse via text, but were told there was “a maintenance issue.”

“I didn’t even get a phone call. I had to hear it from my friend that Cummings kids were being moved to Metropolitan. I just got out of my bed and came on,” grandparent Peggy Gibson said.

