20-year-old charged in murder of Memphis pastor to go before judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of murdering a Memphis-area pastor will be in court Monday morning.

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, is one of three suspects charged in the death of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams who was killed in a carjacking last month.

Tabora is the oldest suspect in this case.

The other two teens charged in the murder of Eason-Williams are two 15-year-old boys.

The carjacking took place on July 18 in the driveway of Eason-Williams’ home.

Prosecutors say Tabora, and two 15-year-olds shot Eason-Williams before stealing and driving away in her Infiniti.

That car was later found abandoned.

Tabora is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.

The two 15-year-olds are facing the same charge, however, they’re still waiting to learn if they will be tried as adults or juveniles.

Tabora is expected to appear before a Shelby County judge at 9 a.m.

We will bring you updates on his appearance as soon as that information is available.

Meanwhile, the two 15-year-old suspects in this case will be back in court on Sept. 12.

