Will Zalatoris wins Fed Ex St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris with the victory over Sepp Straka.
Will Zalatoris with the victory over Sepp Straka.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Zalatoris claims his first PGA Tour victory.

Zalatoris shot a final-round 4-under 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, to win the cup.

After Zalatoris and Straka tied the 18th twice, Zalatoris claimed victory on the third playoff hole, the par-3 11th,

Zalatoris kept the ball on the rocks and out of the water while Straka hit the water after the tee, leading Zalatoris to his first PGA Tour win.

Zalatoris, after this win, will be off to the BMW championship located at Wilmington Country Club on Aug 16 through Aug 21.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

