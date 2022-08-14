Advertise with Us
Slam Dunk Litter League could win you free Grizzlies tickets and prizes

Slam Dunk Litter League sign up.(WMC)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - District three announces that if you are the Slam Dunk Litter League winner, you could win Grizzlies tickets.

District three has announced a sign-up for the Slam dunk Litter League that will pick the top three teams to help clean up the community.

The top three teams will receive Grizzlies ticket prizes and possibly additional prizes throughout the competition.

Open registration for the event is open through Aug 19th.

Click here to register.

Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
