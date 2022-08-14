PGA Tour round three leaderboards for Fed Ex St. Jude Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The leaderboards are in for the 3rd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

J. J. Spaun 68 (-13)

Sepp Straka 68 (-12)

Will Zalatoris 65 (-11)

Trey Mullinax 66 (-11)

Cameron Smith 67 (-11)

A Saturday charge up the leaderboard for @WillZalatoris. pic.twitter.com/qT4EQo8HGN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2022

J. J. Spaun hits a two-under today. This birdie on 17 put him at 13 under for the tournament.

Sepp Straka putts 5 Birdies and 2 Bogeys, including 1 on 18.

Will Zalatoris, with a 5-under 65 today, is good to put him on the leaderboards at 11 under par.

Cameron Smith goes for 2 Bogeys in his first seven holes and finishes the Round with a 3 under par 67.

Trey Mullinax rounded up at 11 under par and finished the Round with a 4-Under par 66.

