Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Sunday morning.
Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Millbranch Road around 1 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said one suspect wore an orange and black hoodie, and the other had on a gray hoodie.
