Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Sunday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Millbranch Road around 1 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said one suspect wore an orange and black hoodie, and the other had on a gray hoodie.

