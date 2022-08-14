Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Sunday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Millbranch Road around 1 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said one suspect wore an orange and black hoodie, and the other had on a gray hoodie.

