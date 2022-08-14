Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

A little warmer today with a muggier and more unsettled pattern for the work week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, but overall, a nice Summer day as we finish off the weekend. Lower humidity remains today, but it will be slightly warmer than yesterday as southerly winds return to the area. A muggier and more unsettled pattern will set up for the work week as a cold front moves in and stalls across the region, providing daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms and below-average temperatures for much of the week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 92
  • NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible, but Monday will be mostly dry, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday with highs near 90. The highest chance for rain will come Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Thursday and Friday look less humid and a few isolated showers and highs in the 80s to near 90.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
2 pedestrians including 8-year-old boy killed in crash
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MLGW will not cut utilities for residential customers.
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
Marquavious Moore, apprehended by Senatobia police.
Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
A little hotter heading into Sunday
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 13, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Tee-rific weather this weekend for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
WMC First Alert Weather
Continued hot but not as humid through the weekend