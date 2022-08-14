A little warmer today with a muggier and more unsettled pattern for the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, but overall, a nice Summer day as we finish off the weekend. Lower humidity remains today, but it will be slightly warmer than yesterday as southerly winds return to the area. A muggier and more unsettled pattern will set up for the work week as a cold front moves in and stalls across the region, providing daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms and below-average temperatures for much of the week.

NORMAL HIGH: 92

NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible, but Monday will be mostly dry, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday with highs near 90. The highest chance for rain will come Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Thursday and Friday look less humid and a few isolated showers and highs in the 80s to near 90.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

