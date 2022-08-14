Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Road, Memphis Police says

Fire truck and motorcycle crash leaving one man dead.
Fire truck and motorcycle crash leaving one man dead.(MGN Online)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street.

At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed.

The male on the bike was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
2 pedestrians including 8-year-old boy killed in crash
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention

Latest News

The Memphis Fire community gathered at the spot Firefighter David Pleasant was killed on...
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
Weather
Saturday Night Forecast
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
Memphis VA has been open since 1922.
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration