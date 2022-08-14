Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Road, Memphis Police says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street.

At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed.

The male on the bike was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

