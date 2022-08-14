Advertise with Us
Driver shot before train crash, police say

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m.

Initially, police said the train killed the driver.

Through continued investigation, police said the driver was shot before the crash.

Investigators are still working on the details.

