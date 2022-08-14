Driver shot before train crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m.

Initially, police said the train killed the driver.

Through continued investigation, police said the driver was shot before the crash.

Investigators are still working on the details.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

