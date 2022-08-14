City watch for Deaf child that ran away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child.

Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say.

He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye.

Lamar is also Deaf, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, and black pants.

If you have seen him, contact Memphis Police Department Missing Person Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.