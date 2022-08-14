Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Church burned down in Lafayette Co.

Church burned down in Lafayette Co.
Church burned down in Lafayette Co.(LCFC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Presbyterian church was burned down in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County Fire Department received a call about a fire at College Hill Presbyterian Church located on County Road.

First units said a caller saw flames that were visible in the back of the church around 11 p.m. Saturday.

LCFD says upon entering the church, firefighters saw the fire had spread to the attic, and the integrity of the structure had deteriorated.

The firefighters decided to leave from inside and begin spraying the flames from the outside, but it wasn’t enough.

LCFD said there were no injuries.

The church’s website says it’s the oldest Presbyterian structure in North Mississippi and oldest church building in Oxford.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
2 pedestrians including 8-year-old boy killed in crash
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MLGW will not cut utilities for residential customers.
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her

Latest News

x
Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Rd.
Memphis Police Department
Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.
Child runaway
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
Driver shot before train crash
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say