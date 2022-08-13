Tee-rific weather this weekend for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice, cool morning to start the weekend with a noticeable drop in humidity. Dry weather will continue for the entire weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal on today but warm up quite a bit on Sunday. Another cold front arrives early next week, bringing daily rain chances and a return in humidity.

NORMAL HIGH: 92

NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. A light northeast wind.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with a high near 94. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will approach the region from the north of Monday and then stall out for the week. Monday will be mostly dry, but an isolated shower will be possible with highs in the mid 90s. a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday with with the best chance of seeing rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average Tuesday through Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but it will still be muggy.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

