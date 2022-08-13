Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

PGA Tour leaderboards second round results

J. J. Spaun hitting from the second fairway.
J. J. Spaun hitting from the second fairway.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboards are in the for the 2nd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

Second Round Leaderboard:

  • J. J. Spaun 67 (-11)
  • Sepp Straka 66 (-10)
  • Troy Merritt 65 (-10)
  • Denny McCarthy 65 (-9)
  • Brian Harman 66 (-8)
  • Tony Finau 68 (-8)
  • Cameron Smith 65 (-8)
  • Ryan Palmer 67 (-8)

J. J. Spaun had a 3-under 67 today in the second round.

Merritt is coming from nowhere to challenge for the lead, and one shot back at ten under par.

For the past two days, Merritt has been putting up a 5-under, 65.

Denny McCarthy had a 9-Under Par and even scored an eagle on 16.

Sepp Straka today puts up a 4-under 66. Straka also birdied four of his last five holes.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life

Latest News

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
Marquavious Moore, apprehended by Senatobia police.
Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged
Shooting during Collierville basketball game injures 1, police say