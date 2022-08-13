PGA Tour leaderboards second round results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboards are in the for the 2nd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

Second Round Leaderboard:

J. J. Spaun 67 (-11)

Sepp Straka 66 (-10)

Troy Merritt 65 (-10)

Denny McCarthy 65 (-9)

Brian Harman 66 (-8)

Tony Finau 68 (-8)

Cameron Smith 65 (-8)

Ryan Palmer 67 (-8)

J. J. Spaun had a 3-under 67 today in the second round.

Merritt is coming from nowhere to challenge for the lead, and one shot back at ten under par.

For the past two days, Merritt has been putting up a 5-under, 65.

Denny McCarthy had a 9-Under Par and even scored an eagle on 16.

Sepp Straka today puts up a 4-under 66. Straka also birdied four of his last five holes.

