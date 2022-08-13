Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies responded to a barricade situation late Friday night.

The standoff started around 9 p.m. at a home on Sawmill Creek Lane and lasted almost four hours.

Officers said there was a person possibly armed inside the home.

Police say SWAT and negotiators were present and evacuated neighboring homes for safety.

When officers entered the house around 12:45 a.m., they found one person dead.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

