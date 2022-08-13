Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration

Memphis VA has been open since 1922.
Memphis VA has been open since 1922.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans.

On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate its 100 years of service to veterans.

The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care System theater at 1030 Jefferson Avenue.

In-person invitations have been given to key congressional members, university officials, community officials, and other key stakeholders.

Mayor Jim Strickland, congressman Steve Cohen, and general sessions court judge Bill Anderson will be in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
2 pedestrians including 8-year-old boy killed in crash
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention

Latest News

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
2 pedestrians including 8-year-old boy killed in crash
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
Person found dead after barricade situation in Cordova
American Medical Association president visits Mississippi
WSMV DOJ investigation Southern Baptist Convention
DOJ Investigating sexual abuse allegations within Southern Baptist Convention