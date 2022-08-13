Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans.

On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate its 100 years of service to veterans.

The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care System theater at 1030 Jefferson Avenue.

In-person invitations have been given to key congressional members, university officials, community officials, and other key stakeholders.

Mayor Jim Strickland, congressman Steve Cohen, and general sessions court judge Bill Anderson will be in attendance.

