Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was wanted in New Orleans for felony aggravated assault was arrested after a police pursuit on Friday, says the Senatobia Police Department.

Marquavious Moore, 28, was arrested by Senatobia Police after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street in Senatobia.

Moore led police pursuing north on I-55 into Desoto County, where he lost control of the car shortly after stop sticks were deployed.

Marquavious Moore lost control of his car and crashed into the side of the interstate after police deployed stop sticks. (Senatobia Police Department)

Moore and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Dania White, also from Memphis, were taken into custody near the Pleasant Hill Road exit.

Moore was wanted out of New Orleans for an outstanding felony aggravated assault warrant. He was charged by Senatobia police with felony fleeing and eluding police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four misdemeanor traffic charges.

White was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dania White, apprehended by Senatobia police. (Senatobia Police Department)

Moore is currently being held at Tate County Jail on no bond, which will later be set by a judge.

