Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire engine he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a community of brothers and sisters started working towards healing.

“It was not an organized Fire Department event; this is something the firefighters put together,” Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said. “I’m honored they asked me to be a part of it. This is part of their healing process.”

A cross, prayers, and some final words now mark the spot Firefighter David Pleasant died in the line of duty.

“He was always in motion,” President of the Memphis Firefighters Association Thomas Malone said.

Up until the end, Memphis Fire said Pleasant was killed while he was driving a fire engine en route to a house fire.

Witnesses say that a pick-up truck ran a red light on a rainy night, the fire engine swerved trying to avoid it, and wrecked. The wreck sent all four firefighters on board to the hospital. Pleasant died from his injuries.

A cross will continue to sit where the wreck happened on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

“Firefighters’ lives matter,” Sweat said. “They matter as much as the lives they risk their lives for. We’re going to do our best and honor David.”

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said Pleasant, who many called ‘Plez,’ was what you call a fireman’s fireman.

“He took a lot of pride in the work he did and took a lot of pride in bringing the fellas and girls up to be good strong firefighters,” Sweat said.

President of the Memphis Firefighters Association Thomas Malone said he remembers when Pleasant used to visit his firehouse as a teenager, while Malone worked alongside Pleasant’s father and uncle, who were also firefighters.

Malone said he was in Canada at a firefighters conference when he received word of the death of his friend.

“We kind of got to start our healing with a lot of out-of-town brothers and sisters who understand what’s going on,” Malone said. “We got David’s picture up on the main wall.”

For a man who spent 32 years as a Memphis Firefighter- a fireman’s fireman- his community says staying in motion, just as Plez would’ve done, is what they’ll do.

“We are going to do our jobs as safe as we can every day, and that’s the best way we can honor him,” Sweat said.

Pleasant was the father of four daughters.

His visitation and funeral are set for August 22 and 23rd at Bellevue Baptist Church. The visitation on Monday, August 22, is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then his funeral on Tuesday, August 23, will begin at 11:00 a.m.

