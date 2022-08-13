Advertise with Us
Man shoots another during Collierville basketball game, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A disturbance call was made in Collierville on Friday evening after police say a man shot another person after a disagreement at a pickup basketball game.

The game took place on an outdoor court at Niki McCray Park. At some point during the argument, the suspect grabbed a gun from his car, then shot the victim, police say.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but is now stable, police say.

The suspect left the scene in a white or silver four-door car. This is the only information on the suspect that has been provided at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department. Text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).

