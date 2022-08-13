Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A little hotter heading into Sunday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will stay sunny through sunset with a break from the muggy air. Temperatures will hold in the 80s with a northeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds will be light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly dry, but a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 and humidity will rise next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

