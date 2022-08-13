Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say.

At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden.

Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.