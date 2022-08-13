Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say.
At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden.
Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
