Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say.

At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden.

Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.

