2 pedestrians killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested Friday night after a deadly crash.

Memphis police responded to a crash around 9 p.m. on Berrybrook Road and E. Raines Road.

Police said the suspect hit two men. One man died at the scene, while the other victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

That victim was later pronounced dead.

Police said no charges have been filed.

