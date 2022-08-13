Advertise with Us
2 pedestrians killed in crash

Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested Friday night after a deadly crash.

Memphis police responded to a crash around 9 p.m. on Berrybrook Road and E. Raines Road.

Police said the suspect hit two men. One man died at the scene, while the other victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

That victim was later pronounced dead.

Police said no charges have been filed.

