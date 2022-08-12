WMC kid to be featured in Times Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City.

Eli Snyder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation.

The video features children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. They’re meant to “promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.”

Eli’s photo was chosen from more than 2,400 entries and will be shown on the big screens on Saturday, September 17.

Eli’s mom Lauren Hoskins is the 4 p.m. producer at Action News 5.

Lauren and Eli at the Action News 5 studio! (Action News 5)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.