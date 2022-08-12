Advertise with Us
WMC kid to be featured in Times Square

1-year-old Eli
1-year-old Eli(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City.

Eli Snyder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation.

The video features children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. They’re meant to “promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.”

Eli’s photo was chosen from more than 2,400 entries and will be shown on the big screens on Saturday, September 17.

Eli’s mom Lauren Hoskins is the 4 p.m. producer at Action News 5.

Lauren and Eli at the Action News 5 studio!
Lauren and Eli at the Action News 5 studio!(Action News 5)

