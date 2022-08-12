Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

Van Turner running for mayor.
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor.

Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter.

Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues.

He says if elected--- community policing programs will be created to try and reduce crime.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life

Latest News

Cardiee Davis mugshot
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in eye arrested, charged
Van Turner running for mayor
Van Turner running for mayor
Horn Lake police say the man shown stole two handguns from a pawn shop.
Horn Lake man walks out of pawn shop with stolen handguns
Katherine Rinehart
CITY WATCH: 95-year-old woman missing after entering unknown car