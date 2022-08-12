Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor.

Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter.

Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues.

He says if elected--- community policing programs will be created to try and reduce crime.

