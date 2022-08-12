Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford.

Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd.

The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.