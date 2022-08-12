Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford.

Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd.

The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life

Latest News

MATA bus stop
Congressman Cohen secures grant of more than $76 million to revitalize MATA
Gas leak near Academy Sports.
Gas leak in Collierville leads to road closures
Weather
Spencer's Weekend Forecast
Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought