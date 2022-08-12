Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

First Round Leaderboard:

  • Si Woo Kim 62 (-8)
  • J.J. Spaun 62 (-8)
  • Sahith Theegala 63 (-7)
  • J.T. Poston 64 (-6)
  • Tony Finau 64 (-6)
  • K.H. Lee 64 (-6)
  • Sepp Straka 64 (-6)

Si-Woo Kim, out of South Korea, goes for his final hole of the day on 18 and buries an eagle from 168 yards out. That put him in the clubhouse at eight under par.

J. J. Spaun made eight birdies total on the day with zero bogies.

Sahith Theegala sunk a long birdie putt on the par five 3rd hole to go to 5-under par. Then on the next hole, the Par 3 4th, Theegala rolls in another birdie that makes him six under. Theegala plays 6-under par golf on his first four holes and challenges the course record of 61 for a round.

Each of the 120 golfers here in Memphis gets 120 thousand dollars just for making it to the first round of the FedEx Cup.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire engine crash

Latest News

FedEx St. Jude Championship first round leaderboard
FedEx St. Jude Championship first round leaderboard
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Worlds of sports, entertainment and music collide at Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am
Justin Thomas plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the third round of the Masters at...
Justin Thomas tires of LIV, wants to play Memphis
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond after holing out for...
Rory McIlroy hopes to restart run in Memphis