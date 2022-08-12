PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

First Round Leaderboard:

Si Woo Kim 62 (-8)

J.J. Spaun 62 (-8)

Sahith Theegala 63 (-7)

J.T. Poston 64 (-6)

Tony Finau 64 (-6)

K.H. Lee 64 (-6)

Sepp Straka 64 (-6)

Si-Woo Kim, out of South Korea, goes for his final hole of the day on 18 and buries an eagle from 168 yards out. That put him in the clubhouse at eight under par.

J. J. Spaun made eight birdies total on the day with zero bogies.

Sahith Theegala sunk a long birdie putt on the par five 3rd hole to go to 5-under par. Then on the next hole, the Par 3 4th, Theegala rolls in another birdie that makes him six under. Theegala plays 6-under par golf on his first four holes and challenges the course record of 61 for a round.

Each of the 120 golfers here in Memphis gets 120 thousand dollars just for making it to the first round of the FedEx Cup.

