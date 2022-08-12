Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch.

“The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

An exclusive presale will be available on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

Tickets will be available for purchase on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

