Man convicted of 2017 rape sentenced to 25 years without parole

Michael Montrell Cook sentenced for Frayser rape
Michael Montrell Cook sentenced for Frayser rape
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 28-year-old man convicted in the rape of a Frayser woman now knows how many years he’ll be behind bars.

Michael Montrell Cook is sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole, according to Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Back in March, a jury convicted Cook on one count of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The DA’s office said the victim testified that Cook abducted her in her driveway around 8 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2017. She claimed he showed her a gun and forced her to come with him to a nearby vacant house.

After the assault, Cook held the gun to her head and demanded she count to 200 before she moved or he would come back and kill her, she told the jury.

Police later recovered a car near the crime scene that had been stolen a block from the victim’s home. Additional evidence connecting Cook to the case was also found near the car.

DNA testing led investigators to Cook.

He was booked into jail that same day.

