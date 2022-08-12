Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in eye arrested, charged

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the eye during an argument last month.

Police responded to the assault on Biscoe Street in the early morning hours of July 23 at around 12:47 a.m. There, officers spoke with 36-year-old Gloria Young, who said that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Cardiee Davis, stabbed her in the eye during an argument. Davis left the scene before police arrived.

Young was transported to Regional One in Memphis, where she was treated for her injuries.

Davis was charged with domestic battering in the first degree. His bond hearing was held on Friday and was set at $150,000.

He will be held at Phillips County Detention Center until his first appearance in Phillips County Circuit Court on November 14, or until such time as he is able to post bail.

