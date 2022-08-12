Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the cover story highlighting the first Hispanic from Memphis to be named the Police Officer of the Year in Tennessee.

She also talked about the new HopeWorks site in the Hickory Hill area.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington

Latest News

Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class
Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson