Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the cover story highlighting the first Hispanic from Memphis to be named the Police Officer of the Year in Tennessee.

She also talked about the new HopeWorks site in the Hickory Hill area.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

