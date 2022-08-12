Advertise with Us
Horn Lake man walks out of pawn shop with stolen handguns

Horn Lake police say the man shown stole two handguns from a pawn shop.
Horn Lake police say the man shown stole two handguns from a pawn shop.(Horn Lake Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A man is wanted by Horn Lake police after they say he walked out of Bullfrog Corner Pawn & Guns on Thursday with handguns without paying or completing the necessary background check.

The man was seen on surveillance video taking two handguns from a display case, then concealing the weapons in his pockets. He was seen driving away in a gray four-door sedan.

Shown is the gray four-door sedan the suspect was seen driving.
Shown is the gray four-door sedan the suspect was seen driving.(Horn Lake Police Department)

The Horn Lake Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the man shown. 

If you know this man or have information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

