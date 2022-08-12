Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Gas leak in Collierville leads to road closures

Gas leak near Academy Sports.
Gas leak near Academy Sports.(None)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The fire department is responding to a gas leak on New Byhalia Road.

Roads shut down after gas leak on New Byhalia to White Road and Old Byhalia.

Maynard Way has also been shut down behind Walmart.

Collierville Police Department will announce when these roads will be opened back up.

