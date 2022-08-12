Gas leak in Collierville leads to road closures

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The fire department is responding to a gas leak on New Byhalia Road.

Roads shut down after gas leak on New Byhalia to White Road and Old Byhalia.

Maynard Way has also been shut down behind Walmart.

Collierville Police Department will announce when these roads will be opened back up.

