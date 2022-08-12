A dry pattern returns to the Mid-South today with a drop in humidity to follow for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog will be possible this morning, mainly across north Mississippi and west Tennessee. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 90s today with Real Feel temperatures in the upper 90s. Temperatures will remain warm over the weekend, but we will get a nice break from the humidity!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs near 92. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cooler with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful both days with a break from the muggy air. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will approach the region from the north on Monday and move into the Mid-South on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday with a better chance of rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonal on Monday in the low to mid 90s but turn cooler on Tuesday with highs near 90. The cold front will drop into central Mississippi and remain stationary for Wednesday and next Thursday. This will mean showers and thunderstorms will be possible both days with temperatures remaining below normal in the upper 80s to near 90.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

