Convicted rapist on the run after Ark. prison escape

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas inmate is on the run after escaping the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County.

The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections says Hartman is serving a life sentence for rape out of Franklin County and has been in custody since Dec. 2, 2013.

Records show he has racked up over a dozen disciplinary violations during his time behind bars -- mostly for contraband.

Hartman has tattoos portraying a rose, a heart and a sword along with the words “Forever & Always” and “Sam-N-Christine.”

If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.