Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Continued hot but not as humid through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear, hot and dry through sunset with temps in the 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

HOT AND DRY WEEKEND: It will be a sunny both days with a break from the muggy air. It will still remain hot with highs in the low 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly dry, but a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 and humidity will rise next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
A dry pattern returns to the Mid-South today with a drop in humidity to follow for the weekend
et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 12, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot but less humid weather is on the way for the weekend
ET
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 11, 2022