Continued hot but not as humid through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear, hot and dry through sunset with temps in the 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

HOT AND DRY WEEKEND: It will be a sunny both days with a break from the muggy air. It will still remain hot with highs in the low 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly dry, but a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 and humidity will rise next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

