CITY WATCH: 95-year-old woman missing after entering unknown car

Katherine Rinehart
Katherine Rinehart(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for Katherine Rinehart, 95, who was dropped off at the front door of the Lucille McWherter Senior Center Friday morning for her daily activities by her caregiver.

A witness saw Rinehart get into a black SUV and leave in an unknown direction.

Rinehart was last seen wearing a white multicolored shirt, red pants, and black tennis shoes. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

Those with information about Rinehart’s whereabouts are asked to contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

