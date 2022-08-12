Advertise with Us
City of Memphis blight and illegal dumping task force holds first meeting

By Bria Bolden
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tackling illegal dumping and blight in Memphis neighborhoods is a top priority for a group of city leaders.

The first meeting of the city’s illegal dumping and blight task force happened Thursday.

After this meeting, the task force will meet monthly for six months and then bring their recommendations to the city council.

Thursday’s meeting brought city leaders together to share their goals for what’d they’d like to see made into action — from creating permanent spaces for bulk trash to requiring violators to clean up their mess.

“It’s not just about talking about the problem, but it’s about hearing from those who are in the areas about what they feel solutions are from doing the work,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

Logan says the task force is made up of leaders from different city departments, city councilors and more.

When it comes to illegal dumping, Public Works Director Robert Knecht says one commonly dumped item is causing big problems for city crews.

“We’ve collected over 100,000 illegally dumped tires just in Public Works,” Knecht said. “Public Service Corps is up there at 50,000, I bet. We’re talking let’s say 200,000 tires illegally dumped.”

Solid Waste Management Deputy Director Philip Davis says state law prohibits tires from being put in landfills, forcing the city to create an entire collection route in some neighborhoods just to get rid of them.

“Tires are a problem waste and getting to the root cause of why these tires are coming into our community is a big deal,” Davis said.

Each member shared their goals for what they’d like to see the task force do, ranging from clearer messaging on where people can dump bulk trash to making violators clean up the mess they made.

Logan and other members hope their efforts will encourage Memphians to participate in this process and take pride in their communities.

The task force’s next meeting is in September and is open to the public.

