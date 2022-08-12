Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!

FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf.

  • Aug. 10-14
  • TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at Southwind
  • First tee 7:15 a.m.
  • Click here for additional tee times and tickets

Elvis Week: During the 2022 Elvis week, Graceland welcomes fans to celebrate the life and legacy of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis Presley.

Sunset Jazz at Court Square: This a free family-friendly event hosted by Just Jazzin’.The line-up includes some of the Bluff City’s finest jazz artists.

Fab Fridays: Laser Bruno Mars: Laser Bruno Mars brings the singer’s songs to life with a laser light show. The set includes “Grenade” and “Just the Way You Are.”

  • Aug. 5-26
  • Museum of Science and History | 3050 Central Avenue
  • 7-8:30 p.m.
  • memphistravel.com

H2Oh! Splash Park: The Children’s Museum of Memphis is offering a fun way for families to spend the day. Their garden-themed splash park is open through Labor Day to cool off during those hot summer days.

  • Memorial Day through Labor Day
  • Children’s Museum of Memphis | 2525 Central Avenue
  • Visit cmom.com/explore/ for entry info

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
Sornie Garrett, 32, has been apprehended by Covington police after shooting his girlfriend in...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
Will Drennan was a beloved football coach in Germantown, friends say.
Germantown man drowned after saving child’s life
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington

Latest News

MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Worlds of sports, entertainment and music collide at Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am
David Pleasant, MFD firefighter killed in crash
MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire truck crash
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tee off for 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship just hours away