Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!

FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf.

Aug. 10-14

TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at Southwind

First tee 7:15 a.m.

Click here for additional tee times and tickets

Elvis Week: During the 2022 Elvis week, Graceland welcomes fans to celebrate the life and legacy of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis Presley.

Aug. 9-17

Graceland | 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard

graceland.com

Sunset Jazz at Court Square: This a free family-friendly event hosted by Just Jazzin’.The line-up includes some of the Bluff City’s finest jazz artists.

Aug. 14

Courst Square Apartements | 62 N Main Street

8 p.m.

memphistravel.com

Fab Fridays: Laser Bruno Mars: Laser Bruno Mars brings the singer’s songs to life with a laser light show. The set includes “Grenade” and “Just the Way You Are.”

Aug. 5-26

Museum of Science and History | 3050 Central Avenue

7-8:30 p.m.

memphistravel.com

H2Oh! Splash Park: The Children’s Museum of Memphis is offering a fun way for families to spend the day. Their garden-themed splash park is open through Labor Day to cool off during those hot summer days.

Memorial Day through Labor Day

Children’s Museum of Memphis | 2525 Central Avenue

Visit cmom.com/explore/ for entry info

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.