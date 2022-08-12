Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!
FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf.
- Aug. 10-14
- TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at Southwind
- First tee 7:15 a.m.
- Click here for additional tee times and tickets
Elvis Week: During the 2022 Elvis week, Graceland welcomes fans to celebrate the life and legacy of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis Presley.
- Aug. 9-17
- Graceland | 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard
- graceland.com
Sunset Jazz at Court Square: This a free family-friendly event hosted by Just Jazzin’.The line-up includes some of the Bluff City’s finest jazz artists.
- Aug. 14
- Courst Square Apartements | 62 N Main Street
- 8 p.m.
- memphistravel.com
Fab Fridays: Laser Bruno Mars: Laser Bruno Mars brings the singer’s songs to life with a laser light show. The set includes “Grenade” and “Just the Way You Are.”
- Aug. 5-26
- Museum of Science and History | 3050 Central Avenue
- 7-8:30 p.m.
- memphistravel.com
H2Oh! Splash Park: The Children’s Museum of Memphis is offering a fun way for families to spend the day. Their garden-themed splash park is open through Labor Day to cool off during those hot summer days.
- Memorial Day through Labor Day
- Children’s Museum of Memphis | 2525 Central Avenue
- Visit cmom.com/explore/ for entry info
Enjoy your weekend!
